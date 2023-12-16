The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 14,202,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,645. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.