MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,787 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ENPH traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,202,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,742. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $317.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

