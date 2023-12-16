MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.90. 3,688,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,837. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

