iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.64. 3,204,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,100. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $301.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.14. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

