Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires 88,880 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

