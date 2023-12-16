iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Cut by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

