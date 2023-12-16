Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires 967 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,213,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.