Halpern Financial Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $123.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.