Halpern Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $103.04. 907,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

