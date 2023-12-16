Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 187,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 47.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 58,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,583,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

