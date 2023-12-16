Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Dipender Saluja Sells 43,530 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $357,381.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,305,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $326,910.30.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 4,175,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,117. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $8,462,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

