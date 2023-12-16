Rudolph V. Renda Buys 3,000 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,548,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Southland Stock Performance
Shares of SLND stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 52,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.47 million for the quarter.
Southland Company Profile
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
