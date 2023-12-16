Rudolph V. Renda Buys 3,000 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,548,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SLND stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 52,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLND. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southland by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Southland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southland by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southland by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

