Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Ascent Solar Technologies

In other Ascent Solar Technologies news, Director Gregory C. Thompson purchased 17,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul P. Warley bought 34,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,079.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Thompson bought 17,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,243 shares of company stock valued at $155,998 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 62,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $620.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7,017.74% and a negative net margin of 3,662.39%.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

