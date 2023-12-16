Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 4,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

