Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MODN traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 842,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,060. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Model N by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Model N from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

