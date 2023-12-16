Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Down 4.1%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 279,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 666,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $992.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Innoviva by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Innoviva by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

