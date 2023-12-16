KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Director Dino Joe Bianco Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director Dino Joe Bianco acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.08 per share, with a total value of C$13,620.00.

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$9.05. 32,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.41. KP Tissue Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.01.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.75 million. Research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4302103 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

KP Tissue Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -91.14%.

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.