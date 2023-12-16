KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Director Dino Joe Bianco Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director Dino Joe Bianco acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.08 per share, with a total value of C$13,620.00.
KP Tissue Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$9.05. 32,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.41. KP Tissue Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.01.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.75 million. Research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4302103 EPS for the current year.
KP Tissue Announces Dividend
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
