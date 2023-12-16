ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CAO Brandy Ford Sells 663 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ScanSource Stock Down 0.1 %

SCSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,929. The company has a market cap of $981.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ScanSource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ScanSource by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.