Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 738,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 840,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.