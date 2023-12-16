Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman Buys 532 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $15,454.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,472.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWFG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 73,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,838. The company has a market capitalization of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 382,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

