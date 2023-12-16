Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $412.80 million and approximately $25.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,482,337,054 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

