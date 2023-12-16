Sourceless (STR) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,545.64

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $210.70 million and $11,545.64 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,654.90 or 1.00071873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009842 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003629 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00999776 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $21,111.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

