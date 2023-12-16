Moonbeam 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.51 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $266.70 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00105919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00027779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,097,463,819 coins and its circulating supply is 805,975,360 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

