National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 6,665,503 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 3.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,275,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. 3,082,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.