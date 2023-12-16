National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 230,044 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.72% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $599,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 1,282,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

