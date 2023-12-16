National Bank of Canada FI Has $522.82 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,235,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118,355 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $522,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. 5,227,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,901. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

