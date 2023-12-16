National Bank of Canada FI Sells 322,740 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322,740 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 0.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.52% of CGI worth $350,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CGI by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.83. The company had a trading volume of 246,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,633. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

