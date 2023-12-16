National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,788,329 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $295,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,262. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $76.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

