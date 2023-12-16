National Bank of Canada FI Buys 34,475 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,371,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.16% of Pembina Pipeline worth $186,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PBA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,018. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

