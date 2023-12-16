National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480,084 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 4.34% of Bausch Health Companies worth $127,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

BHC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 1,688,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,779. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.