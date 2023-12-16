Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,711,253 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 773,619 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.72% of Barrick Gold worth $180,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,814,733 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 435,837 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 139,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,955,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

