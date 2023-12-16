National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450,707 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $108,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

DHR traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,357. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.25.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.