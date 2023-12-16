Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.12

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$162.12 and last traded at C$161.52, with a volume of 72337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$154.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

