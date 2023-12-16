Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.12

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$162.12 and last traded at C$161.52, with a volume of 72337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$154.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.