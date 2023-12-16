WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 272,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 109,363 shares.The stock last traded at $47.97 and had previously closed at $46.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

