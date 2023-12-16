Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 496,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,188,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $790.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,127,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $4,470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 35.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 248,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.