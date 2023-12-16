Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading 11.7% Higher

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.12 and last traded at $83.12. 517,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 771,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

