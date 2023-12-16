Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 264,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 322,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 111,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

