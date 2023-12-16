Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.86 and last traded at $81.04. Approximately 1,242,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,415,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

