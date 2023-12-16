FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Down 3.5%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $212.96 and last traded at $213.50. 131,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 240,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average of $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

