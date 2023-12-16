Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) COO Stephen P. Theobald Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 748,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $108.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

WD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

