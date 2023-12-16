Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Daveen Chopra Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,292,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

