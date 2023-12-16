Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy B. Fannin Sells 6,110 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at $274,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after purchasing an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

