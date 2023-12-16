Bradley Vizi Sells 25,978 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 25,978 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $714,914.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,566,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Bradley Vizi sold 4,390 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $120,768.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59.

On Monday, November 13th, Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $231,044.08.

RCMT stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $26.55. 57,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $207.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCMT. StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

