ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Andrea R. Newborn Sells 9,766 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 1,634,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,922. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BOKF NA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ABM. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

