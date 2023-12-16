Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $8.50 at TD Securities

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 639.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

