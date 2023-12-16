Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group cut Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Volkswagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

VWAGY stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

