Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.88.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

