Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CWH opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.