Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.60.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 96.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

