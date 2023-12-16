StockNews.com Downgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.14.

CPA stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,672 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

